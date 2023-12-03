Three teens were leaving a party when they were caught in a random gunfire, authorities said.

3 teens shot when suspect opens fire at random during house party near IAH, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Three teens are expected to be OK after they were shot during a party in the Aldine area near George Bush Intercontinental Airport, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

In the early Sunday morning hours, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to the 1120 block of Woolwich, where they found a large party was taking place when multiple gunshots were fired.

Gonzalez said three teens, 16-, 17-, and a 19-year-old, were taken to a hospital for treatment. Two are in fair condition, and the third is critical but stable.

Authorities said the party was advertised through social media and flyers. At some point in the night, a fight broke out as the teen victims were leaving, and an unknown suspect shot at random into the crowd.

A suspect's description was not immediately released, but anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.