'Holds' on Harris County driver's licenses lifted after DPS contract terminated

Good news! If your vehicle registration or driver's license expired recently, you don't have to worry about it just yet.

Thousands of people in Harris County who had their driver's license back on hold due to unpaid fees are getting them back.On Tuesday, the Harris County Commissioners Court agreed to terminate the county's contract with the Texas Department of Public Safety. In ending the contract, it ended the 'Failure to Appear Program' and lifted all existing holds Harris County courts placed on driver's licenses.The program places holds on licenses when drivers have unpaid fees or fines."Keeping their driver's licenses suspended for simply being unable to pay old fines in the middle of a global pandemic and growing recession is unacceptable," Commissioner Rodney Ellis said.Commissioners said in a statement they approved the measure because they know how important it is now for people to go to a doctor's appointment or pick up necessities like groceries as COVID-19 cases continue to rise."It is urgent for cities and counties to remove this obstacle so that people can restore their licenses and have a better chance of returning to stable employment," the release read.