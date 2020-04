TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas thunderstorms are known to pack a punch and Friday night was no exception as hail fell on parts of the Houston area.Large chunks of ice were reported across the region by ABC13 viewers.An Eyewitness News viewer sent in this image to show the size of hail that landed at their home in Magnolia.No major damage was reported after Friday night's event.Hail is formed during thunderstorms by upward flowing air that pushes water droplets high into the atmosphere where temperatures are below freezing.