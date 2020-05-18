Gyms reopen on Monday following new social distancing guidelines

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For weeks, gyms in Texas have been closed in ordinance with the governors order aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus.On Monday, that order will be lifted. However, gym operations will be a lot different.Gyms and fitness centers will have to reduce capacity to 25 percent.Those working out will have to wear gloves, and numerous sanitizing stations will be in place.Businesses may also request that masks or face coverings be worn.At Powerhouse Gym in Houston, the floor is lined with red tape markers, which show the social distancing requirements of six feet between equipment."We can't have anyone closer than six feet, and we can't spot anyone lifting weights because that's too close," said owner Luis Torres.The YMCA hasn't announced when its fitness centers will reopen, although other services have resumed.Gyms like 24-Hour Fitness in north Texas will reopen Monday, but Houston locations will remain closed for another week.The statement continued reading in part,Locker rooms and showers will remain off-limits, while gym restrooms will be accessible.