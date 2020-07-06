ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom: Gus' Restaurant in Texas City

TEXAS CITY (KTRK) -- Gus' Restaurant is a Texas City institution that's been around since 1961.The restaurant's current owner, Mike Tucker, bought Gus' in 1980 and has served steak, seafood, and more to multiple generations in the area. In this edition of the ABC13+ Pop-Up Newsroom, you'll learn more about the restaurant, in addition to hearing what makes Texas City a great place to live, work and hang out.