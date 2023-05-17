Massage therapist, parlor tried to buy client's silence after alleged sexual assault, records state

Guojun Chen, a former masseur at Tao Massage in northwest Harris County, faces charges after a client accused him of digitally penetrating her.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A massage therapist has been arrested and charged after a female client said he sexually assaulted her and then tried to buy her silence.

Guojun Chen, 52, is charged with two counts of sexual assault. Court records say he used his finger to penetrate the client during a May 11 massage therapy session at Tao Massage on FM-1960 in the Champions area of northwest Harris County. He was arrested the following morning.

"The complainant alleged that after the defendant digitally penetrated her without her consent, she started screaming and jumped off the table," a hearing officer read during Chen's first court appearance. "He put his hand over her mouth and told her to be quiet, and then he and a female employee offered her cash to not report it."

Chen told the court he is a Chinese national. His public defender said he has two children. His bond was set at $30,000 for each count, which was then lowered to $20,000 each two days later.

ABC13 went to Tao Massage on Tuesday, where a woman, who claimed to be the owner, said Chen had been fired because he was in jail.

Chen has been a licensed massage therapist since June 2000, according to online state records. His license remains current but pending what could be a long administrative process.

Tela Mange, a spokeswoman for the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, said people should call police first if something seems wrong and then report it to TDLR.

"If you feel like you have been assaulted, you need to speak up and say something," Mange said. "We take that very seriously."

Chen is due back in court Wednesday morning.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO: Cypress man convicted of murder and out on parole banned from holding massage therapy license

Spring physical therapist's client suing after she says he tricked her into gripping his genitals