TSA agents find non-working grenade launcher in luggage

EMBED <>More Videos

TSA agents find non-working grenade launcher in luggage

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania -- A Florida man's plans to bring a military rocket-propelled grenade launcher back home were shot down after security screeners at a Pennsylvania airport spotted the non-functioning weapon in his checked bag.

The Transportation and Security Administration says the unassembled parts of the launcher and a replica grenade were found on Monday when an alarm went off as the bag passed through security equipment at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, about 60 miles north of Philadelphia.

The man, from St. Augustine, was stopped by police and told officials he thought he could bring the non-functioning launcher onboard in a checked bag.

The items were confiscated and he was able to catch his flight to Orlando.

TSA says no realistic or replica weapons of a military nature are allowed onto airplanes.

RELATED:
How many weapons the TSA finds in just a week
EMBED More News Videos

A meat cleaver, throwing knives and an inert grenade are just some things TSA has confiscated during their checks at airports.



Beagle sniffs out roasted pig head in checked bag at Atlanta airport
EMBED More News Videos

K9 sniffs out cooked pig at Atlanta airport

Report a Typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniaairport newsgrenadeus worldairport security
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dog saves family as fire destroys their home
NASA jet winds up off runway at Ellington Field
Flight recording suggests crashed cargo jet crew lost control
4 charged with kidnapping child outside Friendswood day care
Noriega and Morales face off in Texas special election
7 of 23 Alabama tornado victims from same family
'Extreme' gust of wind sends cruise ship passengers 'flying'
Show More
Humble man pleads guilty to killing wife, dumping her body
Man says 2 officers at center of raid terrorized neighborhood
Houston Texans reportedly release cornerback Kevin Johnson
Man allegedly robbed food truck, sexually assaulted worker
Missing Kingwood 18-year-old found shot to death in ditch
More TOP STORIES News