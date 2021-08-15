face mask

Harris County attorney files brief in support of mask mandate cases in Dallas and Bexar counties

EMBED <>More Videos

Who will win the legal battle over mask mandates in Texas?

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County is showing support for other cities and counties that are in a legal fight over Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates.

The video above is from a previous story.

County Attorney Christian Menefee filed an amicus brief with the state Supreme Court in the San Antonio, Bexar County, and Dallas County cases. The brief opposes Abbott's executive order that bans mask mandates.



SEE RELATED STORY: Some Houston-area school districts defying Gov. Abbott's COVID orders

On Friday, a state district judge in Austin granted Harris County and several Texas school districts temporary permission to implement mask requirements and other safety measures against COVID-19.



"While this decision is temporary, it's a victory for residents in Harris County who are concerned about this public health crisis," Menefee said in a statement on Friday. "We need every tool at our disposal to stop the spread of COVID-19, including masks and other measures that are proven to slow the spread."

The Texas attorney general is now taking the mask mandate fight to the state supreme court.

"This was a very quick turnaround, but we were able to make sure Harris County's voice was heard before the Texas Supreme Court makes its decision in two similar cases," said Menefee. "Their decision has the potential to impact local governments and residents across the state. I hope the court reads the Disaster Act thoroughly, interprets it in good faith, and reins Gov. Abbott in."

MORE: Gov. Abbott's office repeats 'personal responsibility' message after larger counties challenge order
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsharris countytexas politicsface masktexas newsgreg abbotthisdschoolcoronaviruscoronavirus texaspoliticsteachersstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACE MASK
Maskless NYPD officers disciplined after subway video goes viral
Masks and vaccines are a must this holiday season: CDC
Man accused of stabbing restaurant manager over face mask arrested
COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall with Dr. Ashton and Dr. Fauci
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News