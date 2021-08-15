Harris County attorney files brief in support of mask mandate cases in Dallas and Bexar counties

NEW: Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee Files Amicus Brief in Texas Supreme Court Cases Related to Local Mask Mandates pic.twitter.com/nemFdbu754 — The Harris County Attorney, Christian D. Menefee (@HarrisCountyAO) August 14, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County is showing support for other cities and counties that are in a legal fight over Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates.County Attorney Christian Menefee filed an amicus brief with the state Supreme Court in the San Antonio, Bexar County, and Dallas County cases. The brief opposes Abbott's executive order that bans mask mandates.On Friday, a state district judge in Austin granted Harris County and several Texas school districts temporary permission to implement mask requirements and other safety measures against COVID-19."While this decision is temporary, it's a victory for residents in Harris County who are concerned about this public health crisis," Menefee said in a statement on Friday. "We need every tool at our disposal to stop the spread of COVID-19, including masks and other measures that are proven to slow the spread."The Texas attorney general is now taking the mask mandate fight to the state supreme court."This was a very quick turnaround, but we were able to make sure Harris County's voice was heard before the Texas Supreme Court makes its decision in two similar cases," said Menefee. "Their decision has the potential to impact local governments and residents across the state. I hope the court reads the Disaster Act thoroughly, interprets it in good faith, and reins Gov. Abbott in."