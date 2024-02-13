WATCH LIVE

Man stabbed to death in Greenspoint was found with knife embedded in neck, police say

Tuesday, February 13, 2024
The victim may have also been run over by a car, police said. Officers detained one possible suspect, but they're still working to identify their involvement.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead after being stabbed multiple times in the Greenspoint area.

It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Rushcreek Drive, just east of Ella Boulevard.

Houston police said the man, who was in his 30s, was found with multiple stab wounds and a knife in his neck. He may have also been run over by a car.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they detained one possible suspect, but they're still working to identify their involvement.

Investigators were working to gather surveillance video in the area.

