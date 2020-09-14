Woman shot while driving a year ago still has bullet lodged in head

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Almost a year after tragedy struck a Houston family, a daughter continues to do what she can to figure out who shot her mother.
Last November, Grecia Hernandez was shot in the head while driving home on I-45 near 610.
Sadly, Grecia is now paralyzed on one side of her body, and police are still looking into the shooting.
She's 34 and a mother of three. Grecia has been in a wheelchair for nearly a year, with a bullet still lodged in her head.
Her 18-year-old daughter, Nataly Martinez, has essentially become her caretaker.
Martinez said her mom is still suffering. Grecia recently underwent a second skull surgery.
"I want them to know, like, what they did, their actions had a consequence," said Nataly. "We're a family. My mom was a single mother, she had just gotten out of a toxic relationship and it was all three of us: my 6-year-old brother, my 12-year-old brother and I. I had just turned 18, I was going to go to college and everything, and then [the shooter] just took that away from me."
Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Houston Police Department.
