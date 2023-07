The Greater Sealy Little League girls' softball team is celebrating as they head to the Junior League World Series.

Greater Sealy Little League girls' softball team heads to Junior League World Series

SEALY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Greater Sealy Little League junior softball team is celebrating as they head to the Junior League World Series.

The girls face off against Latin America on Sunday in Washington state.

The public is invited to the team's pep rally at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mark Chapman Park on Main Street in Sealy, Texas.

According to the team's Facebook page, the event will feature bounce houses, face painting, food, and more!

There will also be a mini-parade that starts at 7 p.m.