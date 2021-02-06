Sports

Houston Texans host event to help HS seniors get college football scholarships

By Joe Gleason
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans became the first NFL team to host a unique event for 500 graduating high school senior football players looking to receive athletic scholarships.

The event is in partnership with the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl. The two organizations came together to host the 12th annual Greater Houston Senior Football Showcase on Saturday at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Kirby Drive.

It's intended for student-athletes who wanted an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of 67 colleges for the chance to play at the Division II, Division II and NAIA levels.

The pandemic has hit a lot of athletes hard, but it's been especially tough for high school seniors with dreams of playing at a collegiate level because camps and games have been canceled due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Scouts were in attendance watching players go through drills, in hopes of awarding some of them with a scholarship to play college football.

So far, the Senior Showcase has impacted over 6,100 student athletes over the years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonfootballhouston texanstraining tipssportshigh school footballcollege football
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor Turner to address vaccine inequities in minority groups
Why you shouldn't expect another stimulus check for weeks -- if at all
Man opens fire into car in NW Houston, killing woman
Group opens fire on man outside hotel
Astros and Carlos Correa avoid arbitration with $11.7M deal
Houston Missing Persons Day unites loved ones who haven't given up hope
New Orleans bars and restaurants ordered to close for Mardi Gras
Show More
Nabisco plant to close, leaving as many as 600 jobless
Galveston krewe launching 'house floats' for Mardi Gras
New street art shows a Houston forever united for George Floyd
1 shot to death outside N. Houston apartment complex
Baby girl dies from abuse, investigators say
More TOP STORIES News