Houston Texans host event to help HS seniors get college football scholarships

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Texans became the first NFL team to host a unique event for 500 graduating high school senior football players looking to receive athletic scholarships.
The event is in partnership with the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl. The two organizations came together to host the 12th annual Greater Houston Senior Football Showcase on Saturday at the Houston Methodist Training Center on Kirby Drive.
It's intended for student-athletes who wanted an opportunity to showcase their skills in front of 67 colleges for the chance to play at the Division II, Division II and NAIA levels.
The pandemic has hit a lot of athletes hard, but it's been especially tough for high school seniors with dreams of playing at a collegiate level because camps and games have been canceled due to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Scouts were in attendance watching players go through drills, in hopes of awarding some of them with a scholarship to play college football.
So far, the Senior Showcase has impacted over 6,100 student athletes over the years.
