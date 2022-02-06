Greater Houston Senior Football Showcase puts spotlight on unsigned seniors

We have 200 kids in the first session using football to further their education! pic.twitter.com/5jAj4dXhi3 — srfbshowcase (@SRfbshowcase) February 5, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Over 420 unsigned seniors from around the Houston area took the field at Methodist Training Center on Saturday for the 14th annual Greater Houston Senior Football Showcase.The event linked unsigned high school seniors with Division 2, Division 3 and NAIA coaches from around the country for an opportunity to continue the dream on the field and work to earn a degree off the field."I didn't get an offer during the season, and I played a pretty good season," said one senior.Between COVID-19 and coaches signing transfer portal players, the opportunities have been limited, but on Saturday there was hope.Forty-five colleges and universities were on hand meeting perspective student-athletes and offered more information on their programs."I love coming down here because these are great kids, kids who want to work hard," said Eric Treske, the coach at Wisconsin Lutheran College.