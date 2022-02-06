high school football

Greater Houston Senior Football Showcase puts spotlight on unsigned seniors

By Joseph Gleason
EMBED <>More Videos

Local showcase gives HS football players chance to earn scholarships

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Over 420 unsigned seniors from around the Houston area took the field at Methodist Training Center on Saturday for the 14th annual Greater Houston Senior Football Showcase.

The event linked unsigned high school seniors with Division 2, Division 3 and NAIA coaches from around the country for an opportunity to continue the dream on the field and work to earn a degree off the field.


"I didn't get an offer during the season, and I played a pretty good season," said one senior.

Between COVID-19 and coaches signing transfer portal players, the opportunities have been limited, but on Saturday there was hope.

Forty-five colleges and universities were on hand meeting perspective student-athletes and offered more information on their programs.


"I love coming down here because these are great kids, kids who want to work hard," said Eric Treske, the coach at Wisconsin Lutheran College.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonscholarshiphoustonfootballhigh school sportscollegesportshigh school footballcollege football
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Family of beaten teen files civil lawsuit for more than $50 million
North Shore defeats Duncanville to claim Texas championship title
Paetow HS football wins 1st UIL state championship game
Sign then state: An unforgettable week at North Shore High School
TOP STORIES
Man killed by alleged DWI driver who ran red light in Katy
2 men hospitalized after house fire destroys the home
Houston's cold front brings a petal of beauty with it: frost flowers
Boil water notice lifted for Texas City residents
Argument between couple leads to boyfriend's shooting death, HPD says
Coast Guard searches for missing man who went overboard boat
Another freezing start with a warm up on the way
Show More
Mother says 11-year-old's death will not be in vain
Police are investigating a body found on I-10 East
Man killed in van fire while trying to stay warm
Robbery suspect in custody after SWAT standoff in motel
Discovery of 3 bodies at 2 crime scenes believed to be related
More TOP STORIES News