Here's how to celebrate Juneteenth events in the Houston area

In Texas, Juneteenth became a state holiday in 1980, according to press release from Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, which is co-hosting two virtual events on June 19.
Here are several virtual and in-person events celebrating Juneteenth across the Greater Houston area.
- June 19: Happy Juneteenth! At Houston Food Bank in Houston
Volunteers are encouraged to volunteer at the Houston Food Bank in honor of Juneteenth. Volunteers can wear their favorite kente cloth or dashiki. 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. 535 Portwall St., Houston. 713-223-3700.
- June 19: Juneteenth Freedom Festival in Conroe
Good Brothers & Sisters of Montgomery County will host a festival in honor of the holiday with activities that include food, drinks, vendors and a three-on-three basketball tournament. 1-6 p.m. Free. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 1001 Dr M.L.K. Jr. Place S., Conroe.
