Here's how to celebrate Juneteenth events in the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas -- Celebrated June 19, the Juneteenth holiday honors the day in 1865 when Union General Gordon Granger announced in Galveston the abolition of slavery in Texas, according to the National Juneteenth Register. This announcement came more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation became official in 1863.In Texas, Juneteenth became a state holiday in 1980, according to press release from Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, which is co-hosting two virtual events on June 19.Here are several virtual and in-person events celebrating Juneteenth across the Greater Houston area.Volunteers are encouraged to volunteer at the Houston Food Bank in honor of Juneteenth. Volunteers can wear their favorite kente cloth or dashiki. 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. 535 Portwall St., Houston. 713-223-3700.Good Brothers & Sisters of Montgomery County will host a festival in honor of the holiday with activities that include food, drinks, vendors and a three-on-three basketball tournament. 1-6 p.m. Free. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 1001 Dr M.L.K. Jr. Place S., Conroe.