Society

Here's how to celebrate Juneteenth events in the Houston area

HOUSTON, Texas -- Celebrated June 19, the Juneteenth holiday honors the day in 1865 when Union General Gordon Granger announced in Galveston the abolition of slavery in Texas, according to the National Juneteenth Register. This announcement came more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation became official in 1863.

In Texas, Juneteenth became a state holiday in 1980, according to press release from Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, which is co-hosting two virtual events on June 19.

Here are several virtual and in-person events celebrating Juneteenth across the Greater Houston area.

  • June 19: Happy Juneteenth! At Houston Food Bank in Houston


Volunteers are encouraged to volunteer at the Houston Food Bank in honor of Juneteenth. Volunteers can wear their favorite kente cloth or dashiki. 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Free. 535 Portwall St., Houston. 713-223-3700.

  • June 19: Juneteenth Freedom Festival in Conroe


Good Brothers & Sisters of Montgomery County will host a festival in honor of the holiday with activities that include food, drinks, vendors and a three-on-three basketball tournament. 1-6 p.m. Free. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park, 1001 Dr M.L.K. Jr. Place S., Conroe.

For the full list, visit our partners at CommunityImpact.com.

The video above is from previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonblack lives matterparadeslaveryafrican americanseventsjuneteenth
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'No credibility' to rumors of soldier being found, army says
No year-round classes in 2020-2021 for HISD
Little boy found wandering alone in southeast Houston
What we know about Texas students returning to class
Trump says his actions made Juneteenth 'very famous'
How Al Edwards helped make Juneteenth a state holiday
COVID-19 and Our Schools: Get answers to your questions
Show More
How to watch Galveston's celebration of the 155th Juneteenth
Arsonists caught on camera dumping liquid before blast
How fake contact tracers are getting away with your info
Man allegedly killed woman after learning she was transgender
It's dry now, but here's how much rain could fall next week
More TOP STORIES News