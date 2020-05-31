Gov. Abbott to deploy state resources to Texas cities

As protests for the death of Houston native George Floyd continue around the country, Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he will soon be deploying state resources.Abbot said, "Texas and America mourn the senseless loss of George Floyd, and the actions that led to his death are reprehensible, and should be condemned in the strongest terms possible."The resources will be distributed throughout San Antonio, Dallas, Houston and Austin in efforts to maintain public safety after some protests turned violent.Abbott, along with DPS officials, spoke with all four of the cities mayors, agreeing to send 1,500 officers to help local police departments."As Texans exercise their 1st Amendment rights, it is imperative that order is maintained and private property is protected," Abbott said.