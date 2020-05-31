Society

Gov. Abbott to deploy state resources to Texas cities

As protests for the death of Houston native George Floyd continue around the country, Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he will soon be deploying state resources.

Abbot said, "Texas and America mourn the senseless loss of George Floyd, and the actions that led to his death are reprehensible, and should be condemned in the strongest terms possible."

The resources will be distributed throughout San Antonio, Dallas, Houston and Austin in efforts to maintain public safety after some protests turned violent.

Abbott, along with DPS officials, spoke with all four of the cities mayors, agreeing to send 1,500 officers to help local police departments.

"As Texans exercise their 1st Amendment rights, it is imperative that order is maintained and private property is protected," Abbott said.

The video above is from previous story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonaustinsan antoniodallasnational guardblack lives matterprotestgreg abbottgeorge floydabbottpolice brutality
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Protests for George Floyd continue for second day in Houston
Houston leaders call for peace during day 2 of protesting
Mayor asks city to report violence during George Floyd protests
LIFTOFF! SpaceX Falcon 9 leaves the pad at Kennedy Space Center
Family members of George Floyd speaks out after protests in Houston
George Floyd, cop charged in his death worked at same nightclub
News crew shot with pepper balls by police during protest
Show More
Former classmates gather for George Floyd vigil in Third Ward
The morning after: Damage left behind after downtown chaos
J. Cole attends George Floyd protest in his hometown
PARKING LOT: Massive US-59 closure causing major delays
Emergency water leak repair may cause low pressure today
More TOP STORIES News