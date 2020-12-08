Harris County paramedic dies after 2-month COVID-19 battle

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=8398008" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A family in Michigan is mourning the death of their parents who died of COVID-19 moments apart just before Thanksgiving.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Harris County paramedic has died after a 2-month battle with COVID-19.Harris County ESD Fire Department 48 announced Monday that Gordon Baker had been fighting the virus for about two months, but never recovered.He served the Houston and Katy areas for nearly 30 years.His fellow paramedics say his influence and friendship will continue to guide them."Gordon touched countless lives throughout his almost 30-year career, as a caregiver, a mentor and a friend," Harris County ESD 48 Fire Department said in Facebook post. "Gordon's clinical skill and compassion for his patients is unmatched as he treated every patient as he would his family."