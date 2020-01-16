Shopping

Google's new tool just made your shopping easier

Google unveiled a new shopping feature on your mobile device that can help you save money.

A new section uses search terms to showcase popular products from stores across the internet.

For example, if you search "running shoes," Google will highlight popular shoes from several retailers.

You can then filter the products by size, style and department.

Once you find something you like, Google lists the sites where you can buy it, making it easier for you to compare prices.

You can then go to your desired retailer's website to make your purchase, knowing you're getting the best price available.

ABC13's The Midday is your stop for everything you'll want to know, whether you're trying to save money, hunt for deals or find things to see and do in Houston.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppinggoogleshoppingonline shopping
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News