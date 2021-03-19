HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Getting around will soon be easier for Google Maps users, the company plans to give you the power to update the map to fill in missing streets.
Those of you in new neighborhoods will probably like it, and so will your invited guests.
"It is easy to get lost anyway in these new communities," said realtor Christi Borden.
The Katy area knows new master planned communities often get built well before the mapping apps learn the streets even exist. It can cause problems to anyone searching for an address in those areas.
FROM 2019: Dozens of drivers get stuck in mud after Google Maps reroutes them into empty field
Now, Google Maps is about to launch an update that will allow users to fill in the missing gaps.
The company says when you find a missing road, you can select "edit map," then "missing road," and draw the street, name it, and add the direction of travel.
SEE ALSO: Google Maps 'speed trap' feature causes controversy
The WAZE app has allowed users to do this for years. Now that Google owns WAZE, the feature will have a wider reach.
Christi, who is a WAZE user, said she's happy that the power is expanding to correct mapping mistakes.
"I tell everyone, 'I'm a great negotiator, but navigator? Not so much,' so it takes a lot of stress off people in my profession," said Borden.
A team will verify the street location and name, so don't try to change the name of your existing street.
Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Google Maps rolls out edit feature to add new streets
TECHNOLOGY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News