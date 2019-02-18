Good Samaritans pulled a woman from a burning car after an accident Monday morning.Louisiana State Police told Eyewitness News that the vehicle was hit from behind by another car, driven by an impaired driver.At least four kind strangers rescued the victim from her burning car.She was transported with minor injuries.Police credit the good Samaritans with saving her life.The driver who hit the woman's car is expected to be charged with DWI and will possibly face other charges.