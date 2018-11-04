EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4615518" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officers are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Katy.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to 3800 Silverhawk Drive, where they found an adult male and two teenage females deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. Our Homicide and Crime Scene Units are enroute now. PIO and I are headed to the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/u8fXgKkejj — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 4, 2018

Authorities have identified the two teens and male found dead inside a Katy area home Sunday morning.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened at the 3800 block of Silverhawk Drive.Authorities said they received a call from a Reyna Isabel Perez around 3:50 a.m. Sunday, who claimed she could not find her family.When deputies arrived, they searched the house and found the bodies of Maria Perez, 14, Isabella Perez, 15, and their stepfather, Victor Portillo in a bedroom on the second floor of the home.All three were found to have died from an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators say the shooting appears to be a murder-suicide.