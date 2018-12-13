U.S. & WORLD

Young girl nearly hit by car while boarding school bus in Wisconsin

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver narrowly misses a child while passing stopped bus.

RHINELANDER, Wisconsin --
Video shows the moment a young girl was nearly hit by a truck at her bus stop in Wisconsin.

WJFW reported, a truck driver went around the stopped bus on the right-hand shoulder.

Video shows the child climbed up the steps just a moment after the truck passed through.

Bowen's Bus service manager Kim Weyers was horrified when she saw the video.

"My heart dropped," said Weyers. "It was maybe a second away from being the ultimate tragedy."

The driver never stopped. Police say they are trying to learn more about the driver of the car.

Oneida County Sheriff's Capt. Tyler Young says this was an "oh my goodness" moment.

"It took my breath away. I was shocked," Young said.

Young encourages people to take action if they witness a similar situation.

"Call 911, try to give a description of the vehicle, the location, if possible, plates, and if you can keep it in view obviously, until law enforcement can respond," said Young.

Police plan to charge the driver with reckless endangerment when identified.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldschool bussafety
U.S. & WORLD
Travel must-haves before hitting the holiday road
Authorities: Bomb threats across US appear to be hoax
Del Monte canned corn recall impacting Texas
4 Rottweilers kill grandmother and injure 2 kids
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Authorities: Bomb threats across US appear to be hoax
Tiny Chihuahua hailed hero after scaring off would-be burglar
Woman walks in middle of 610 North Loop after fight with man
Next storm COULD bring snow to north Texas early Friday
Thief takes off in golf cart after swiping package near Katy
TV station mourning meteorologist who took her own life
Off-duty officer jumps into action to help after horrific crash
Girl donates her medals to kids battling sickness
Show More
Man wanted for murder also linked to 2016 nightclub shooting
Travel must-haves before hitting the holiday road
Apple to build $1 billion campus in Austin
Del Monte canned corn recall impacting Texas
Virgin Galactic's rocket ship reaches space on test
More News