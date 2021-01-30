Humble girl misses her brothers after they return to in-person classes

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old girl from Humble got used to having her older brothers around during the pandemic so now she looks forward to seeing them when they get home from school every day."I see him! I see him!" Winnie shouts out every afternoon as she runs to hug her 8-year-old brother Maddox.Every day, she goes with her mom to pick up Maddox from Groves Elementary. Ever since her older brothers have returned to class after the holiday break, her mom said Winnie misses them both.She got used to seeing them at home while they were completing their virtual learning.In the video player above, you can see a montage their mom put together of the hugs the siblings shared. She said she hopes this sweet and endearing phase lasts a while.