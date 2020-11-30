Woman charged in death of boyfriend's 4-year-old daughter

HUFFMAN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 41-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the death of her boyfriend's 4-year-old daughter in Huffman.It happened at the Lakewood Townhome Apartments on FM 1960 around 2 p.m. on Sunday. Police were called after paramedics arrived to the scene.Police say the girl had suffered blunt force trauma and was rushed to HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, where she later died.Eyewitness News learned several people were brought in by police for questioning on Sunday night. On Monday, Houston police announced the arrest of Melynda C. Davis.Davis has been charged with injury to a child and tampering with evidence. Police added that the charges against Davis could be upgraded, pending the results of the child's autopsy.The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.