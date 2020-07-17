Society

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but won't retire

The 87-year-old Ginsburg says she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said Friday she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer, but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court.

The 87-year-old Ginsburg, who spent time in the hospital this week for a possible infection, said her treatment so far has succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver and that she will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.

"I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that," Ginsburg said in a statement issued by the court.

She said her recent hospitalizations, including one in May, were unrelated to the cancer.

A medical scan in February revealed growths on her liver, she said, and she began chemotherapy in May.

"My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease," she said. "I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyruth bader ginsburginstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect dead in officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston
New Texas school guidelines allow longer remote learning
Heavy rain moving in along and south of I-10
Gov. Abbott says 'there is no shutdown coming'
Wrongfully convicted man sues Gerald Goines, HPD
Toddler found wandering alone in Dayton
Mother dead, child shot in W. Houston apartment
Show More
Father pleads for help after 10-year-old son shot in head
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
8 major freeway closures could delay your weekend
NY doctor without day off since March comes to Houston
Man charged with murder after wife found in freezer
More TOP STORIES News