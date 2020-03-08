Purchase tickets to Houston Astros ghost tour of Minute Maid Park

Most people don't know about the haunted history site of Minute Maid Park, which used to be a neighborhood known as Quality Hill.
The tour will explore ghost stories on a one-hour dark, eerie tour on Friday, March 13 at 8:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $20 per guest.
Join us at 8:30pm on Friday the 13th for a ghost tour of MMP! 👻— Houston Astros (@astros) March 8, 2020
Ghost Tour tickets available at https://t.co/7ZPVqG7tG4. pic.twitter.com/rmSnPcFuxt
