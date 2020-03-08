Society

Purchase tickets to Houston Astros ghost tour of Minute Maid Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Attention all Houston Astros fans! Join the Astros on a ghost tour next week.

Most people don't know about the haunted history site of Minute Maid Park, which used to be a neighborhood known as Quality Hill.

The tour will explore ghost stories on a one-hour dark, eerie tour on Friday, March 13 at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $20 per guest.



The video above is from a previous story.

SEE ALSO: Houston Astros make changes to autograph signing process amid coronavirus concerns
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonghostmlbhouston astrosbaseballminute maid parksports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News