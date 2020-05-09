Society

Drivers can now get license by mail during COVID-19

Does your teenager have a learner's permit and waiting to get their license?

Now, there's a new way to get a license, even though driver's license offices are closed due to COVID-19.

Those with a learner's permit can now take the driving test through a third party provider and mail in their paperwork, instead of standing in line at the DPS.

They will have to provide documentation including:

1. A minor or adult driver education course certificate, as required for all teen drivers under 18 and all adult drivers under 25
2. An Impact Texas Driver (ITD) program certificate showing completion of the distracted driving course
3. The results of a driving test completed by a Third Party Skills Test (TPST) provider

4. A completed driver's license application
5. A check or money order for the fee

Due to school closures, the Verification of Enrollment will not be required for minors to complete this process.

This new process also applies to those who are looking to get a commercial learner's permit or an endorsement on their commercial driver's license.

If you have a license that expired on or after March 13 of this year, you also get an extension.

