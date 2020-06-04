Autopsy report shows George Floyd tested positive for COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- A full autopsy of George Floyd, the handcuffed black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police, has been released and provides several clinical details.

The clinical details include that Floyd had previously tested positive for COVID-19.

The 20-page report released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office came after the coroner's office released summary findings Monday that Floyd had a heart attack while being restrained by officers, and classified his May 25 death as a homicide.

Bystander video showing Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck, ignoring Floyd's pleas until he eventually stopped moving, has sparked nationwide protests. The report also said Floyd's lungs appeared healthy but he had some narrowing of arteries in the heart.

