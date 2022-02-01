HPD searching for man charged with murder in deadly nightclub shooting

WANTED: Photo of Geikel Ruiz Dominguez, 24, now charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man at 2647 Winrock Blvd on Jan. 16.



If you know where he is, call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 or anonymous tip @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS.



More info https://t.co/IrRge4P8Fs#hounews pic.twitter.com/nUFZVDXDuL — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 31, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help finding a man who has been charged for a murder that happened in January.Geikel Ruiz Dominguez, 24, has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting outside a nightclub at 2627 Winrock Blvd. on Jan. 16.According to HPD, Yoel Valencia-Martinez, 33, left the nightclub and was walking to his vehicle when he was confronted by the suspect, who shot him multiple times.The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a white Nissan Altima.Further investigation linked Dominguez to the murder, police said.Valencia-Martinez was transported to the hospital, where he later died.Police released a photo of Dominguez in hopes that someone in the community might have more information.Anyone with information on Dominguez's whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.