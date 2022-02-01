murder

HPD searching for man charged with murder in deadly nightclub shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police need your help finding a man who has been charged for a murder that happened in January.

Geikel Ruiz Dominguez, 24, has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting outside a nightclub at 2627 Winrock Blvd. on Jan. 16.

According to HPD, Yoel Valencia-Martinez, 33, left the nightclub and was walking to his vehicle when he was confronted by the suspect, who shot him multiple times.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a white Nissan Altima.

Further investigation linked Dominguez to the murder, police said.

Valencia-Martinez was transported to the hospital, where he later died.



Police released a photo of Dominguez in hopes that someone in the community might have more information.

Anyone with information on Dominguez's whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
