Gas station clerk shoots suspect to death during attempted robbery in NE Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gas station clerk opened fire on a group of suspects, killing one of them in northeast Houston, police say.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Maxey near Wallisville.

Investigators say one of four suspects forced open the convenience store's locked doors while the others ran inside. Two of the men wore hoodies, and at least one suspect was covering his face.

The clerk told police he was in his plexiglass cage behind the register, but it was open at the time. Feeling threatened by the intruders, he said he opened fire four times.

One suspect immediately ran out of the store. Another could be seen on security camera video stumbling as he made his way out of the store.

Police say one of the suspects died at the scene while the other three ran off.

When asked if the suspects demanded money from the clerk, police told ABC13 the men didn't say anything to him.

After the attempted robbery, HPD received a call about a shooting victim a few blocks away. Investigators are trying to figure out if that person is connected to what happened at the gas station.



Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonattempted robberyrobberyshootinggas stationman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Blue Angels to fly over Houston area today
Kingwood native will fly over Houston with the Blue Angels
Drier air blowing in, sunshine returns and lower humidity.
Man wanted for allegedly burning child with clothing iron
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here.
Thieves leave empty handed in ATM heist at Houston museum
IRS stimulus checks sent to thousands of dead people
Show More
400,000 recalled airbags still on Houston roads
Highest number of COVID-19 cases are in these zip codes
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Owner, armed men held after bar reopens despite Texas' order
Dallas salon owner jailed for defying shutdown order
More TOP STORIES News