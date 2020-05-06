Gas station clerk shoots suspect to death during attempted robbery in NE Houston

A suspected would-be robber is dead after breaking into a convenience store off of Wallisville Road. The clerk opened fire as two men ran into the store.#abc13 pic.twitter.com/meUqPNsc6I — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) May 6, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A gas station clerk opened fire on a group of suspects, killing one of them in northeast Houston, police say.It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday on Maxey near Wallisville.Investigators say one of four suspects forced open the convenience store's locked doors while the others ran inside. Two of the men wore hoodies, and at least one suspect was covering his face.The clerk told police he was in his plexiglass cage behind the register, but it was open at the time. Feeling threatened by the intruders, he said he opened fire four times.One suspect immediately ran out of the store. Another could be seen on security camera video stumbling as he made his way out of the store.Police say one of the suspects died at the scene while the other three ran off.When asked if the suspects demanded money from the clerk, police told ABC13 the men didn't say anything to him.After the attempted robbery, HPD received a call about a shooting victim a few blocks away. Investigators are trying to figure out if that person is connected to what happened at the gas station.