Gas leak to close Hwy 105 in Conroe into the evening

On Thursday, Firefighters responded to reports of a gas leak near the intersection of Highway 105 West and S. Pine Lake Road in Conroe.
Centerpoint Energy says a 6-8 inch high-pressure gas line was ruptured by a company boring underground.
Centerpoint estimated Highway 105 West would need to be closed for at least eight hours from Villa to Old Road to make repairs.
Conroe Fire Hazmat and Engine 6 are on scene of a major gas leak on S. Pine Lake. Crews have been monitoring the area with their equipment and are now having to close Highway 105 West. #ConroeTx #HoustonNews #Conroe #ConroeTexas pic.twitter.com/USM9fz1kIi— Conroe Fire Dept (@ConroeFire) December 10, 2020