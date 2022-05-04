water rescue

Coast Guard rescues ferry passenger who fell into the water in Galveston

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Monday, a ferry passenger was rescued by Coast Guard after falling into the water in Galveston.

According to a release, the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders got a call at 11:30 a.m. Monday about a nearby passenger vessel who saw a man fall off the Gibb Gilchrist ferry in the vicinity of Seawolf Park.

At that report, crews jumped into action and were able to find the man in the water. He was pulled out and taken to emergency medical services at the Coast Guard Station Galveston.

No injuries were reported.

"We encourage mariners to keep a sharp lookout for signs of danger and to call for help immediately at the first sign of distress," said Petty Officer 1st Class Chase Carey, operations unit controller at Sector Houston-Galveston. "Thanks to the vigilance and quick actions of the John W. Johnson ferry crew, our boat crew was able to swiftly and safely and pull the man from the water."
