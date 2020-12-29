Galveston PD asking public for help in finding who killed 17-year-old

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston police are asking for any information that could help find the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old.On Dec. 28, officers said they received information about an injured 17-year-old. Montrell Grimes had arrived at the Joe Max Taylor Law Enforcement Facility looking for help after suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.According to police, the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Ball Street. They believe an unidentified man approached Grimes' car, pulled out a handgun, and began firing into the teen's vehicle.Grimes was taken to UTMB Health for treatment, where he later died due to his injuries.Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Galveston Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (409) 765-3765 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477.