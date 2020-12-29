Galveston PD asking public for help in finding who killed 17-year-old

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston police are asking for any information that could help find the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old.

On Dec. 28, officers said they received information about an injured 17-year-old. Montrell Grimes had arrived at the Joe Max Taylor Law Enforcement Facility looking for help after suffering an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 3700 block of Ball Street. They believe an unidentified man approached Grimes' car, pulled out a handgun, and began firing into the teen's vehicle.

Grimes was taken to UTMB Health for treatment, where he later died due to his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Galveston Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (409) 765-3765 or Galveston County Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonmurderteen killedteen shotshootinginvestigations
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
400 people have been murdered in Houston in 2020
Driver hit speeds near 100 mph before crash, police say
Last storm of 2020 brings storms Wednesday and Thursday
DOJ declines charges against officers in Tamir Rice case
Colo. man believed to have first known US case of COVID-19 variant
COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Houston-area nursing homes
Daughter says murdered mom was trying to leave relationship
Show More
Nashville bomber may have followed 'lizard people' conspiracies: Sources
Texas Bowl game at NRG Stadium canceled due to COVID-19
Mnuchin: Stimulus direct deposits could start going out tonight
NC teacher who was laid off after 20 years wins $250,000 in lottery
When Texans will see second COVID-19 stimulus relief
More TOP STORIES News