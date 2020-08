Galveston mandatory evacuations in effect now ahead of Laura

EMBED >More News Videos If evacuation becomes necessary, you'll want to watch this video for more tips and how to stay updated on weather alerts as they come out.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With Tropical Storm Laura projected to become a major hurricane , the City of Galveston has issued mandatory evacuations for all its residents Tuesday.City of Galveston Mayor Pro Tem Craig Brown signed the evacuation order, instructing residents to begin leaving the island for safety after overnight models shifted Laura's track westward.The order went into effect at 6 a.m.Galveston residents should secure loose items on their property and leave the island with all family members and pets by 12 p.m."With the uncertainties of this storm and its increasing strength, we need to take all necessary precautions to protect our residents," Brown said. "It's imperative that you make plans this morning to secure your homes and move you and your family to safety off island."City services will be suspended at 12 p.m. Sanitation will complete its route Tuesday morning, and those services will be suspended. City staff will secure city facilities and all city buildings will also be closed by 12 p.m.Note that once winds reach tropical storm strength, police and fire services will not be available. So if you choose not to follow the mandatory evacuation order, you should not expect public safety services once conditions worsen, officials said.Meanwhile, Texas A&M at Galveston ordered the evacuation of students Tuesday, releasing this statement:Galveston ISD also canceled classes Tuesday through Friday, Aug. 25 - 28, including remote learning.If you signed up for the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry (STEAR), the state will begin staging buses at 48th and Broadway at the Island Community Center. You must arrive before 12 p.m. as soon as possible.If you are in the STEAR program, but do not have a way to get to the community center, call 409-765-3710 for assistance.