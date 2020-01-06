Health & Fitness

Health officials confirm first vaping associated death in Galveston County

Galveston County Health District officials have confirmed the first death associated with vaping.

According to the GCHD, the victim is a woman between the ages of 30 and 35 years old who died Dec. 29, 2019, at a Galveston County hospital. She was being treated for EVALI, (E-cigarette, or Vaping, Associated Lung Injury.)

Officials are not releasing the woman's city of residence, but they say this is the first vaping-related death in the county.

As of Jan. 3, health district officials say they have received four other confirmed or probable cases in patients hospitalized in connection with vaping injuries.

SEE ALSO:

Congress raises legal age to buy smoking products from 18 to 21

13 Investigates: Texas senator urges HISD track vaping incidents

What harm does second-hand fumes from vaping cause to young lungs? Medical experts want to know
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgalveston countyhealthe cigarettesvaping
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News