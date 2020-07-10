Galveston Co. Food Bank helping residents land back on their feet during pandemic

TEXAS CITY, TX (KTRK) -- Cyndi, a Texas City resident, is just one of millions in the US who lost their job during the pandemic. About three weeks ago, she also found herself homeless. That's when she turned to the Galveston County Food Bank, which over the last 10 years has been partnered with the Houston Food bank.
"If it wasn't for these people, I would have been starving," Cyndi told us.
Jeff Gordon with the Galveston County Food Bank says they're kind of the front door when storms of this nature come through.
"With the current disaster, I think the federal government has done a great job making produce available, making frozen foods available. If you've ever been to the Houston Food Bank, you could put this entire building inside their walk in refrigerator. They have the ability to bring in a lot of food that we couldn't hold. Perishable food that we would not be able to hold," Gordon said.
Each client receives several bags full of grocery items like fresh produce, bread, canned goods and this week, frozen Tyson chicken tenders. With 25 agencies in the area offering feeding pantries and mobile distribution sites popping up 8 times a week, there's no room for anyone to go hungry. Signing up couldn't be easier.
"You just walk right in the door and give them your name. It's been a blessing. I've come here several times now" Cyndi said.
Blessings that couldn't be possible without dedicated volunteers like Carter, a retired nurse who stepped up in March when the pandemic began.
"I know there are lots of people in our community who don't have food, don't have housing. So I knew the need was there, and this was the place that I felt like I could help," Carter told ABC13.
With the effort put in by volunteers and the organization, Cyndi has turned her life around, by landing a job and getting a roof over her head in three weeks' time.
For more information, visit https://www.galvestoncountyfoodbank.org/
Galveston Co. Food Bank helping residents land back on their feet during pandemic
ABC13 PLUS TEXAS CITY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News