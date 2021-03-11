Galveston County deputy shoots armed suspect while serving narcotics warrant

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a suspect while trying to serve a narcotics warrant Thursday morning, officials said.Authorities were serving the warrant around 9:30 a.m. on 51st Street and S. Ave. 1/2 in Galveston.Sheriff Henry Trochesset said that when deputies entered the home, the suspect had a pistol.According to Trochesset, the person was given a command to drop the weapon, but ignored it and was shot.The suspect, which officials have not identified, was transported to UTMB. That person's condition is unknown at this time.No deputies were injured.The Texas Rangers and the Galveston County District Attorney's Office will handle the investigation.