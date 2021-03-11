Galveston County deputy shoots armed suspect while serving narcotics warrant

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a suspect while trying to serve a narcotics warrant Thursday morning, officials said.

Authorities were serving the warrant around 9:30 a.m. on 51st Street and S. Ave. 1/2 in Galveston.

Sheriff Henry Trochesset said that when deputies entered the home, the suspect had a pistol.

According to Trochesset, the person was given a command to drop the weapon, but ignored it and was shot.

The suspect, which officials have not identified, was transported to UTMB. That person's condition is unknown at this time.

No deputies were injured.

The Texas Rangers and the Galveston County District Attorney's Office will handle the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonshootingdeputy involved shootingwarrant arrests
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden set to sign $1.9T stimulus bill before speech to nation
How long until $1,400 stimulus funds arrive in your bank account?
Child tax credit: Some families to receive $300 per child each month
Houston judge becomes trailblazer for women in law
COVID-19 pandemic: 1 year later
ABC13's virtual job fair features more than 700 openings
Black student objects to LCISD holding proms at former plantation
Show More
'No Layups' packed with Texans talk and 'Road to Wrestlemania'
Warm and humid through Saturday, cool front Sunday
5 killed in night of violence across Houston
How to get in on this industry booming due to winter storm
CVS adds 74 COVID-19 vaccine sites in Texas
More TOP STORIES News