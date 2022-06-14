GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galena Park ISD Board of Trustees approved a motion Monday night to hire an additional 19 officers to patrol campuses and district facilities.
The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
The motion passed unanimously and comes just three weeks after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.
Board members voted 6-0 to "approve, giving the Superintendent or his designee, the authority to execute contracts with Harris County Precincts 2 and 3 for 19 additional school officers, which will assure that every campus and day care has an assigned officer."
Harris County Constable's Office Precincts 2 and 3 contract with Galena Park ISD. Currently, the district has about 25 officers to cover 26 campuses and other buildings.
ABC13 contacted the district for details on assignments. Its communications department did not respond.
For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Galena Park ISD to add more school officers 3 weeks after mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde
SCHOOL SAFETY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News