school safety

Galena Park ISD to add more school officers 3 weeks after mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galena Park ISD Board of Trustees approved a motion Monday night to hire an additional 19 officers to patrol campuses and district facilities.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The motion passed unanimously and comes just three weeks after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

Board members voted 6-0 to "approve, giving the Superintendent or his designee, the authority to execute contracts with Harris County Precincts 2 and 3 for 19 additional school officers, which will assure that every campus and day care has an assigned officer."

Harris County Constable's Office Precincts 2 and 3 contract with Galena Park ISD. Currently, the district has about 25 officers to cover 26 campuses and other buildings.

ABC13 contacted the district for details on assignments. Its communications department did not respond.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galena parkschool safetypolice officeruvalde school shooting
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCHOOL SAFETY
Leaders plead for action on Texas gun laws after Uvalde tragedy
Humble ISD chief slams Uvalde response: 'There would be no waiting'
Goose Creek CISD holds school reunification training for parents
ABC13 reporters who traveled to Uvalde share heartbreaking details
TOP STORIES
9-year-old shot and killed, mother injured in NW Houston, police say
Handwritten notes show what Abbott was told after Uvalde shooting
Here's when we expect the worst air quality from the Saharan haze
Local leaders push $48M investment plan in early childhood education
TCH doctor sued after 4-year-old left with unintentional vasectomy
HTX Pride organizers cautious after Patriot Front members out on bond
A deeper look into how an inmate managed to escape from armed officers
Show More
People wait outside social security offices in near-record heat
Gunfire erupts in neighborhood near unauthorized Airbnb party
Police shoot and kill armed person at youth day camp with 150 children
Texas high-speed rail project's CEO steps down after 6 years
Lawmakers urge DPS to give more Uvalde shooting information in Spanish
More TOP STORIES News