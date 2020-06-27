Overnight curfew ordered for Galena Park

GALENA PARK, Texas (KTRK) -- If it's after 10 p.m. in Galena Park, you'll need to be home or off the streets.That's due to a curfew order issued by Mayor Esmeralda Moya to help combat COVID-19 infections.The curfew is in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until further notice, Moya said.The mayor's decision comes after Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo upgraded the county's COVID-19 public threat level to severe on Friday."Let's remember that our collective fight against COVID-19 is one in which we mustn't underestimate," Moya wrote. "We must all do our part to ensure the protection of our family, friends, and fellow citizens of Galena Park."She urged residents to stay home as much as possible and wear face coverings when leaving homes.