24 graduating seniors participate in Spring ISD's Future Educators Signing Day

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Spring Independent School District celebrated 24 graduating seniors who have aspirations after college to become teachers with Future Educators Signing Day on Thursday.The graduates from Westfield High School, Dekaney High School, and Spring High School were honored for completing the district's Career and Technical Education program.Starting at Carter Wunsche Sr. High School, the Career and Technical Education program was introduced to the district back in 2006 as a pathway to expose more students, beginning in the ninth grade to a career in education.During the ceremony, the seniors, donning their future college apparel, signed a letter of intent promising to return to Spring ISD to teach after graduating from college with a degree in education."This event has special value because it is a way to celebrate the academic achievements of our students and it showcases the Education Career pathway that focuses on one of the district's missions to 'grow our own educators," said the Director of Career and Technical Education (CTE) Cynthia Williams.The ceremony was attended by the district's Superintendent, Dr. Lupita Hinjosa, Spring ISD Board of Trustees president Justine Durant, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Dr. Tameka Bruce, and Director of Career and Technical Education Cynthia Williams.