plane crash

2 Fulshear police officers injured in New Mexico plane crash

By Keith Browning
FULSHEAR, Texas (KTRK) -- Two off-duty Fulshear Police officers were injured when their small plane crashed into a mountain in New Mexico.

Police say Adam Schoof and Dillon Rice were in a small plane heading to California when they ran into trouble near Lordsburg, New Mexico Wednesday morning.

Capt. Mike McCoy with the Fulshear Police Department told ABC13 Schoof has a private pilot's license and was flying the plane at the time of the crash.

"[Schoof] normally pilots as a hobby. But he normally pilots on his off time to take passengers who can't afford flights to area hospitals. He volunteers his own time to do that," McCoy said of Schoof.

It took rescuers nearly four hours to find the wreckage and stabilize the two officers. Schoof and Rice were eventually taken to a hospital in El Paso, where they remain in serious, but stable condition.

McCoy said Schoof is married with a daughter. His good friend, Rice, has a girlfriend.

"I love these guys, they're family. I really love them," McCoy said. "These two guys are just good hearts."

The extent of the officers' injuries is not known at this point, but both are undergoing surgery and will remain in the hospital in El Paso for some time.

If you would like to help, you can donate to their recovery effort through the Fulshear Police Foundation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fulshearnew mexicoofficer injuredpolice officer injuredtexas newsu.s. & worldpolice officerplane crash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PLANE CRASH
3 dead, including child, after plane crashes into car in Fla.
3 dead in small plane crash in north Georgia
Pilot injured in small plane crash in Waller County
Single-engine plane crashes near Brazoria Co. airport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cypress mom of 5 who got COVID-19 after giving birth dies
Dozens of guns seized daily as violent crime 'never stops'
8-year-old's family say mom concealed him before his death
Was this an Asian hate crime? 2 women accused of store attack
Sunshine sticks around through Friday, rain returns this weekend
Texas death toll from February storm, outages surpasses 100
No evidence against Deshaun Watson submitted yet, HPD says
Show More
At least 5 deaths reported in Alabama after tornado touches down
1 million+ COVID-19 vaccine doses given in Harris Co.
HOA changed rules after BLM flag clash, homeowner says
Woman shot and killed inside couple's home in NW Harris Co.
Missing boy's body found in burn pit in Liberty County
More TOP STORIES News