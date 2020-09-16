Fugitive accused of sexually assaulting child on several occasions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of sexually assaulting a child on several occasions in the Houston area is wanted.

Houston police and Crime Stoppers are looking for 37-year-old Jose Luna-Cervantes.

Police said they received a report of a sexual assault of a child that occurred Friday, June 26, 2020 in the 14100 block of Highway 249.

During the investigation, detectives said they learned Luna-Cervantes sexually assaulted the child on several occasions.

Luna-Cervantes is approximately 5'07," 180 to 210 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair and a black beard.

He has a tattoo of the Virgin Mary on his left forearm. Luna-Cervantes also has tattoos on his left shoulder and left side of his neck.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charges or arrest of the suspect.

You can report information to 713-222-TIPS (8477), online, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfugitivetattoochild sex assault
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Sally makes landfall as a slow moving storm
Pasadena firefighter pinned between 2 firetrucks during apartment fire
No probable cause found to charge teen with woman's murder
Texas could restart the reopening process this week
2 HPD officers in SUV when it flipped during chase
Thunderstorm chances increase ahead of a "less humid" front
Houston's Nutcracker Market 2020 goes virtual for holidays
Show More
Big Ten football to return next month
Report finds global economic outlook not as bad as expected
US says it plans to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all Americans
Pearland ISD bus with 3 students on board involved in crash
Vanessa Guillen bill being presented on Capitol Hill today
More TOP STORIES News