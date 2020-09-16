Fugitive accused of sexually assaulting child on several occasions

Houston police and Crime Stoppers are looking for 37-year-old Jose Luna-Cervantes.
Police said they received a report of a sexual assault of a child that occurred Friday, June 26, 2020 in the 14100 block of Highway 249.
During the investigation, detectives said they learned Luna-Cervantes sexually assaulted the child on several occasions.
Luna-Cervantes is approximately 5'07," 180 to 210 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair and a black beard.
He has a tattoo of the Virgin Mary on his left forearm. Luna-Cervantes also has tattoos on his left shoulder and left side of his neck.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charges or arrest of the suspect.
You can report information to 713-222-TIPS (8477), online, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
