Fugitive accused of sexually assaulting child on several occasions

WANTED: Fugitive accused of Sexual Assault Child. If you know where police can locate Jose Luna-Cervantes, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 841165-20 - 14100 blk. Hwy. 249 - @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/pXYcHKW7GS pic.twitter.com/iNq7qkPVVY