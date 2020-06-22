Health & Fitness

Passenger at LAX removed from Frontier Airlines flight for not wearing mask

A passenger was taken off a Frontier Airlines flight out of Los Angeles International Airport in part because he refused to wear a mask.
LOS ANGELES -- A passenger was taken off a Frontier Airlines flight out of Los Angeles International Airport in part because he refused to wear a mask.

Frontier says the passenger in question was on a Denver-bound flight early Sunday morning and was removed for not complying with repeated crew member instructions.

Several Los Angeles police officers were called in to escort the man off the plane.

Frontier requires all passengers to wear masks when flying.

There is no federal mandate requiring passengers to wear masks onboard a plane, but all major U.S. airlines put policies in place in recent weeks stating that passengers and crew have to wear face coverings in order to fly.

Exceptions exist for kids, passengers eating and drinking and for those with certain medical conditions.

American Airlines bans activist who refused to wear face mask on flight
EMBED More News Videos

American Airlines has temporarily banned from its planes Brandon Straka, an activist who refused to wear a face mask on a recent flight, the first reported banning of a passenger who refused to comply with an airline's face mask rules.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslos angeleslos angeles countyface maskair traveltravelcoronavirusfrontier airlineslos angeles international airportu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FLASH FLOOD WATCH tonight into Wednesday morning
Update on search for Vanessa Guillen expected this morning
Fauci says 'it will be when not if' for a COVID-19 vaccine: LIVE
Powerful earthquake shakes southern, central Mexico
'Pose' stars to join ABC13 town hall on trans violence
Saharan dust cloud blankets Caribbean, nears US
High volume slowing down COVID-19 relief fund application
Show More
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Valedictorian has never missed a day of school
League City's Fireworks Extravaganza still on
A look into Rosenberg's Black Cowboy Museum
Tropical Storm Dolly moves through the north Atlantic
More TOP STORIES News