Low-cost airline launches new flights from Houston to Cancun starting at $99

By Steven Devadanam
HOUSTON, Texas -- Houstonians ready to hop a flight across the border to sunny skies and blue water now have a convenient, cost-friendly option. Frontier Airlines has launched a new nonstop service from Houston's two major airports to Cancun, Mexico, with fares starting at $99.

These new $99 flights from William P. Hobby International Airport run three times a week to Cancun. Flights (also $99) from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) to Cancun run four times a week.

For the fine print, via a press release: Fares must be purchased by 10:59 pm on Tuesday, May 31. Three-day advance purchase is required. Prices are valid for non-stop travel, on select days of week, June 1 through June 29. Round Trip travel not required.

