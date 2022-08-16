Friendswood high school students learn TV production through cutting-edge class

The necessity of creating a daily newscast, which is seen by classes at Friendswood High School, gives students the ability to learn a little bit of everything.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- The Mustang Cable System, or MCS, is a class at Friendswood High School that gives students the opportunity to explore broadcast journalism and the fundamentals of production.

"We make a show every single day," high school senior Luke Blain said.

It's pretty common for high school kids to have these classes in 2022, but that hasn't always been the case.

"It is either the first, or one of the first, programs like this offered in the public education system in the nation," MCS teacher Al tag said

The necessity of creating a daily newscast, which is seen by classes at Friendswood High School, gives students the ability to learn a little bit of everything.

SEE ALSO: State ratings are out: Where does your school or district fall?

"I try to make it like a newsroom as much as possible," Tag said. "Every student has a job assigned to them. We have a student who is a lead producer, in charge of putting the whole show together. We have writers, we have anchors, we have camera operators."

The class has evolved over the years, going from only television to a more well-rounded program that also teaches skills like graphic design and filmmaking.

Kelly Browning teaches the filmmaking class, and said the tools students receive in MCS sets them up for success in any industry they choose to enter.

"What I get to do in filmmaking is teach them to tell their story literally or creatively," Browning said. "That's the transferrable skill."

It's not only a chance to tell their story, but also an opportunity for students to forge relationships and work together.

"We are such a tight, close knit group of friends," said senior Amber Young. "We hang out all the time."

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.