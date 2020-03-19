Friendswood Girl Scouts make special deliveries to first responders

The COVID-19 outbreak is affecting everyone in different ways, but ABC13 wanted to shine a spotlight on how our community is staying strong together.Earlier this week, we introduced you to a Girl Scout troop in Friendswood who wanted to give back to first responders who are facing the coronavirus on the front lines. Since then, all scout meetings and cookie sales have been shut down, but those girls are still showing we can lean on one another in times of need.ABC13 caught up with Troop 143158 in the video above as they made special deliveries to firefighters, EMS workers and police officers in Friendswood.The troop has set up a Venmo account @GSSJCTroop143158 for donations in order to give back to even more first responders and health care workers.