Friends remember 8- and 1-year-old allegedly slain by father in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
More details are being released about the children who were stabbed to death by their father in southwest Houston.

Family friends told Eyewitness News that Sabine Ntongo and her children, 8-year-old Marcel Ndossoka and 1-year-old Anna-Belle Ndossoka, were living at her business on Fondren after she recently separated from her husband, Jean Pierre Ndossoka.

Ndossaka, 61, is charged with capital murder.



His estranged wife found them on Saturday with their throats slit, according to court documents.

Officials say Ndossoka also left a note, written in French, blaming the children's death on Ntongo. Details of the note told her to "carry the burden of our souls."

Ndossoka told investigators that his son's last words were, "Daddy. I'm sorry." His daughter "just kept crying."

Ndossoka was found Sunday morning in Pasadena with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He remains hospitalized.

Friends and family started a memorial outside of the apartment.

"It's hard to realize this happened. It's unbelievable," family friend, Tiffany Eyogobeyeme said.

Close friends say Ndossoka had never been violent towards the children, but he was abusive towards their mother.

The family also started a GoFundMe to help with the children's funeral.

RELATED: Twisted new details in father's alleged killing of his 2 children in SW Houston

"DADDY, I'M SORRY': These are the final words of Marcel Ndossoka, the 8-year-old boy who was allegedly killed by his father on Sunday.

Related Topics:
child deathHouston
More News