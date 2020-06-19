Tinder rape suspect re-arrested for sex crimes 4 days after being released

FRESNO COUNTY, California -- A California man who was arrested days ago for trying to kidnap and rape a woman he met on the dating app Tinder has been re-arrested after other victims came forward.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Fabian Ornelas faces additional charges related to sexual assault after several victims contacted detectives.

Ornelas was last arrested on Saturday, June 13, after he allegedly contacted a woman on Tinder under the name 'Dominick' and later forced himself on her.

The victim managed to break free and then call for help.

Ornelas was released the next day from jail after he posted his $240,000 bail.

He is now being held in the Fresno County Jail with a $740,000 bail.

The sheriff's office said Tinder cooperated with law enforcement and removed Ornelas' profile immediately.

READ ALSO: Tinder launches panic button for date emergencies
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countysalinassextindersex crimesexual assault
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sexual harassment investigation launched into missing soldier
Demonstrators gather at City Hall for police appreciation rally
Trae Tha Truth set to host 'Ride for Justice' on Juneteenth
Looking for a job? These companies are hiring immediately
A look back on the history of recognizing Juneteenth
No year-round classes in 2020-2021 for HISD
Parents of wandering child have been found, CPS says
Show More
ABC13's 'COVID-19 and Our Schools' town hall
Here's how to celebrate Juneteenth events around Houston
Houston DACA recipient reacts to Supreme Court decision
What we know about Texas students returning to class
2 officers charged in death of black man turn themselves in
More TOP STORIES News