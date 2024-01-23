Harris County's criminal record sealing program expands to include some felony charges

The "Fresh Start" record sealing program aims to support convicted offenders who commit to turning around their lives. Now, Harris County is about to expand that effort.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- People struggling to find work or a place to live because of a past criminal felony charge may now have the opportunity to get their records sealed.

The Fresh Start program, which initially allowed low-level misdemeanor charges to be hidden from public view, is now expanding to include some felonies.

Dominique Crocker, who lives in north Harris County, shared how her criminal record hindered her ability to turn her life around for years.

"I had been through a lot already. I had been denied a nice job. I was denied nice apartments. It made me desperate to get up and change my life," Crocker said.

Stories like Crocker's are why Judge Toria Finch, who oversees Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 9, said the Fresh Start program was created back in 2022.

She explained there are similar programs around the country, and they are meant to give second chances to people who want a clean slate after being charged with low-level offenses.

It also provides a cost-free option for those who can't afford thousands of dollars to get their records expunged. However, the criteria for eligibility are not income-based.

Finch said the program centers around cases that resulted in deferred adjudication, a type of probation that allows a defendant to avoid a conviction or jail time by complying with certain conditions, such as counseling, community service, or paying fines.

People who've had their charges dismissed may also be eligible.

Initially, only misdemeanor charges were eligible. Now, the program has expanded to include several felonies. Texas state law allows certain felony charges that did not result in a conviction to be sealed from public view upon completing mandated requirements and waiting periods.

"It's kind of like the scarlet letter that never goes away. The sad thing is many people who satisfied their obligation to the courts don't even know that it's still on their record," Finch said. "We're talking about many people that just made a bad choice in life. But that choice should not define them for the rest of their lives. Ultimately, what we want to do is position people so that they can return back to society and be positive contributors to our society."

Once records are sealed, charges can no longer be viewed publicly on job or housing applications. The only ones who can see them are criminal justice agencies such as law enforcement, attorney's offices, and the courts.

Crocker said she didn't go through the Fresh Start program but eventually got her record sealed through an arrangement with her judge. She shared how it's impacted her life.

"I'm really blessed right now because now I got a nice job. I got a nice apartment. I might be feeling a little low-income, but at least I have something to lean back on," Crocker said.

Pre-registration for the Fresh Start program opened at noon on Monday. However, a Harris County Courts Office of Court Management spokesperson said all 200 slots filled up within three hours. Those who made the list will meet with the Harris County Public Defender's Office on Saturday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. at Hester House.

The program occurs four times a year for those who still want to sign up. The following opportunities to sign up will be in May, August, and November.

A "Know Your Rights Housing Workshop for Landlords and Tenants" will also be held at the February event, which has no capacity limit. The recurring, come-and-go sessions will include a brief presentation and time for questions and answers. Sessions will focus on topics such as contracts, expectations, landlord and tenant rights, and the eviction process.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.