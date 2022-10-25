'This is not where it stops': 7 men arrested from Freemoney gang in massive multiagency operation

In a joint effort between the Houston Police Department, FBI, ATF, and Texas DPS, seven gang members were arrested across the area last Friday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Seven gang members were arrested across the Houston area on Friday in a joint effort between the Houston Police Department, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Texas Department of Public Safety.

In a press conference, HPD Chief Troy Finner joined the FBI, ATF, and Texas DPS to announce the arrest of seven men they say are members or associates of the Freemoney gang, which operates out of southeast Houston, specifically in the South Park neighborhood.

"Seven very violent individuals who have been causing havoc in our city, in our surrounding area, are in jail," Finner said.

It was a massive simultaneous take down last Friday from Houston to Richmond.

"Due to the number of locations targeted at once and the suspected violent nature of the individuals the FBI and local law enforcement brought in SWAT teams from around Texas, Louisiana and HPD to conduct these arrests," FBI Special Agent in Charge James Smith said.

Inside a federal courthouse on Monday, Travonte Ardoin, 25, his brother Terry Ardoin, 21, along with Jcoi Naquon Barley, 23, Maurkael Brown, 27, Terrell Treyvon Davis, 25, Emery Jermaine Goodley, 23, and Jymonte McClendon, 24, were read their charges which include conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and carrying a weapon in relation to a drug trafficking offense

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the robbery charge carries a potential 20-year prison sentence, while a conviction of the drug conspiracy has a maximum of 40 years.

If convicted of the weapons charge, each will receive a minimum of five years and up to life which must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed.

Brown and Davis are also charged with possession of a machine gun in relation to a drug trafficking offense, a crime that carries a minimum of 30 years and up to life which must also be served consecutively.

According to the complaint on Aug. 14, the seven men planned to participate in a robbery of a known drug dealer who often advertised marijuana on a public Instagram page.

Law enforcement interceded the plan and were able to prevent the robbery, according to the complaint.

Authorities allegedly recovered various firearms the men were planning to use at the time of the robbery including three that had Glock switches attached to them.

Prosecutors say Brown had allegedly confirmed with Barley they had people to help commit the robbery. The charges also allege Terry Ardoin and Barley discussed recruiting or needing more people who could, "hit licks, kill and do everything they needed to do."

"The gang is suspected of committing a number of violent acts in and around our community," Jennifer Lowrey, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Texas, said.

Authorities said this gang is historically responsible for robberies, home invasions and drive-by shootings.

"This is not where it stops. The arrest of these violent offenders is just one point in this deal," DPS Regional Director Gerald Brown said.

The joint effort authorities say will continue targeting violent criminals at the federal level here in Houston.

