Historical marker unveiled at Gregory School in Freedmen's Town in Houston's Fourth Ward

It was an historic day in Freedmen's Town in Houston's Fourth Ward. Hit play to learn how the city is again at the center of affirming that Black history is American history.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Official Texas Historical Marker was unveiled at the Gregory School in Houston's Fourth Ward on Monday morning during a dedication ceremony open to everyone.

The Gregory School was constructed as an elementary school exclusively for young Black children in the city at a time where Black education was viewed as a significant threat to the status quo and the ideal vision of a white supremacist racial hierarchy, according to this blog explaining the background of the institution.

Sitting on the corner of Wilson and Victor Streets in Freedmen's Town, the school was created at the order of Major General Edgar M. Gregory.

The Gregory Institute was founded in 1870, then became part of the Houston public school system six years later.

After various changes over the years, some requiring rebuilding and repair, the African American Library at the Gregory School serves as one of the few African American libraries in the country, with a research center and a mission to promote and preserve African American culture and history in the Houston area.

It's that vision that brought community members and leaders, including Mayor Sylvester Turner, together Monday for the unveiling of the historical marker at the site.

"We're here to unveil the state of Texas historical marker, which in many ways solidifies the significance of the Gregory School building in Houston's history and affirms that Black history is also American history," Turner said, adding that the Bayou City is now the most diverse city in the United States.

The Gregory School received the marker from the Texas Historical Commission.

Hit play in the video player above to watch the mayor's remarks and see the unveiling.

SEE ALSO: Freedmen's Town in Houston's Fourth Ward voted city's 1st Heritage District